FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to pinpoint the cause of a house fire that killed a person in Douglas County.

The call cam in just before 6 a.m. yesterday morning about flames and smoke pouring from a home in the city of Miltona. Fire crews

pulled the victim from the building, but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

