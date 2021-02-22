Advertisement

NDSU Fraternity in the cold for five days to raise funds for special cause

Members of Alpha Tau Omega are standing outside for 120 hours to raise $15,000 for the Fargo-Moorhead Charity, Downhome.
Members of Alpha Tau Omega are standing outside for 120 hours to raise $15,000 for the...
Members of Alpha Tau Omega are standing outside for 120 hours to raise $15,000 for the Fargo-Moorhead Charity, Downhome.(Brian Sherrod, KVLY)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University Fraternity Alpha Tau Omega is outside the Loaf N Jug to raise money for a special cause.

Members of Alpha Tau Omega are standing outside for 120 hours to raise $15,000 for the Fargo-Moorhead Charity, Downhome.

“Last year, we got about $23,000 if I’m right but we already have $1,600 on CrowdChange so I think we can go way higher,” said Josh Sunstrom.

All 35 members are participating by each standing outside for at least seven hours at a time.

The funds for this charity are used to furnish homes for those that are just emerging from poverty.

“I am not from Fargo originally but now that I got here, I want to help the community in any way I can because it’s such a great place to be,” said Jack Olson.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people shot in downtown Fargo
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash
Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs
Rollover crash in Moorhead
Rollover crash in Moorhead
NDDoH: 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Latest News

Grand Forks Police K9 Shelby
Grand Forks Police K9 tracks down shoplifter
Members of NDSU's Fraternity Alpha Tau Omega is outside for 120 hours raising funds for a good...
NDSU Freeze-A-Thon
Odessa Police said and OPD officer struck an SUV, severely injuring two people.
Single Car Crash in Beltrami County
Democratic Senator calls for investigation into natural gas prices
MN Senator Smith calling for probe on possible natural gas price gouging