NDSU Fraternity in the cold for five days to raise funds for special cause

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University Fraternity Alpha Tau Omega is outside the Loaf N Jug to raise money for a special cause.

Members of Alpha Tau Omega are standing outside for 120 hours to raise $15,000 for the Fargo-Moorhead Charity, Downhome.

“Last year, we got about $23,000 if I’m right but we already have $1,600 on CrowdChange so I think we can go way higher,” said Josh Sunstrom.

All 35 members are participating by each standing outside for at least seven hours at a time.

The funds for this charity are used to furnish homes for those that are just emerging from poverty.

“I am not from Fargo originally but now that I got here, I want to help the community in any way I can because it’s such a great place to be,” said Jack Olson.

