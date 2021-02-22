Man sentenced for his involvement in downtown Fargo riots

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 21-year-old Abdimanan Bana Habib of Fargo has been sentenced to serve four months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release for Civil Disorder for his involvement in the riots in Downtown Fargo in May of 2020.

Habib is also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.

On May 30, 2020, Habib participated in riots that took place in Fargo following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Peaceful protests turned violent in Fargo when rioters, including Habib, broke into several businesses and buildings, including JL Beers, Vinyl Taco and the Exchange Building.

Habib was seen on video throwing what appeared to be rocks or debris towards police officers.

He was also seen on video trying to ignite what appeared to be a Molotov Cocktail but was unsuccessful in doing so.

“The defendants crossed a line when he resorted to violence and destruction,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, “and his choice left him wrapped in a federal indictment for his conduct that further elevated a riot that caused property damage and was a threat to human life.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fargo Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.