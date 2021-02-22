Gun shops confronting gun shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the North Dakota state legislature tries to expand gun rights, gun stores are trying to keep their shelves stocked.

For nearly a year, shops have been enduring significant supply shortages.

The pandemic shut down international trade and production, leaving smaller shops with less inventory.

That’s taking a toll on gun owners’ practice.

“I do a lot of reloading, and my friends do. Reloading supplies are even harder to come by, especially primer. Ammo is precious. So, not really shooting much,” said gun owner Jamie Brecht.

The state legislature is working on a bill that would promote the creation of a state run ammunition manufacturing plant as a response.

