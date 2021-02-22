Advertisement

Gun shops confronting gun shortage

Gun
Gun(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the North Dakota state legislature tries to expand gun rights, gun stores are trying to keep their shelves stocked.

For nearly a year, shops have been enduring significant supply shortages.

The pandemic shut down international trade and production, leaving smaller shops with less inventory.

That’s taking a toll on gun owners’ practice.

“I do a lot of reloading, and my friends do. Reloading supplies are even harder to come by, especially primer. Ammo is precious. So, not really shooting much,” said gun owner Jamie Brecht.

The state legislature is working on a bill that would promote the creation of a state run ammunition manufacturing plant as a response.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people shot in downtown Fargo
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash
Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs
Rollover crash in Moorhead
Rollover crash in Moorhead
NDDoH: 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Latest News

Burning wooden house close-up
One dead in Douglas County house fire
NDDoH: 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
MDH: 891 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash