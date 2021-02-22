Grand Forks Police K9 tracks down shoplifter

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police K9 Shelby is getting some extra treats and belly rubs after tracking down a shoplifter.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call at Scheel’s just after 8:00 p.m. on February 20th.

Police tracked down the shoplifters’ car and discovered that they took off on foot. One suspect was apprehended immediately, while the other fled to the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

Officers set up a perimeter and deployed K9 Shelby to track down the remaining suspect.

Shelby found the second suspect hiding beneath a vehicle about two blocks away.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.