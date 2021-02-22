FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say 43-year-old Brandon Grant is the man behind Saturday night’s shooting.

Valley News Live uncovered Grant is no stranger to evading police. Grant was the suspect in an hours-long stand-off involving a woman and child near NDSU’s campus in September 2019. Court documents filed in the case stated Grant is known to keep a gun in his vehicle.

The female victim in the case told police Grant put a ‘.357’ in a concealed holster that he wears inside his waistband, and a search warrant later found an AR-15, several handgun magazines in Grant’s home.

Grant was arrested a few days later in Sargeant County. He was convicted of violating a protection order and sentenced to 360 days in jail.

