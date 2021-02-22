Advertisement

Fargo Police say 43-year-old Brandon Grant is the man behind Saturday night’s shooting

Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say 43-year-old Brandon Grant is the man behind Saturday night’s shooting.

Valley News Live uncovered Grant is no stranger to evading police. Grant was the suspect in an hours-long stand-off involving a woman and child near NDSU’s campus in September 2019. Court documents filed in the case stated Grant is known to keep a gun in his vehicle.

The female victim in the case told police Grant put a ‘.357’ in a concealed holster that he wears inside his waistband, and a search warrant later found an AR-15, several handgun magazines in Grant’s home.

Grant was arrested a few days later in Sargeant County. He was convicted of violating a protection order and sentenced to 360 days in jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
Police Still Investigating Downtown Bar Shooting
One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash
Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs
Rollover crash in Moorhead
UPDATE: Driver to be cited following rollover crash
UPDATE: Deputy charged in fatal Fergus Falls crash on Fentanyl at the time of the crash

Latest News

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - February 22
Weather - 4:00PM Weather - February 22
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 4
Fargo Police Name Suspect In Downtown Fargo Shooting
News - Fargo Police Name Suspect In Downtown Fargo Shooting
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 2
News - 4:00PM News February 22 - Part 2