As football returns to the FARGODOME, NDSU tackles COVID-procedures

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Football is back in town as green and gold cladded fans made their way down to the FARGODOME to watch the North Dakota State University Bison take on Youngstown State for some Sunday football action.

NDSU, much like other athletic programs across the country, are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen, close to 7,000 fans were attendance at the FARGODOME and fans wore masks and were spread out in the stands.

“Seems like they’re doing very well. Numbers are down, that’s what we want. We still got to keep doing what we have to, to keep them down,” said Donna Scherr, a lifetime NDSU Bison fan, about the COVID-procedures at the Dome. “It’s a little different being in the spring going to a football game rather than a baseball game or basketball game so it’s a little different but excited anyway wanting to be back.”

One of the people that oversaw the procedures was Matt Larsen. The last time the Bison played at the FARGODOME, it was October 3 against Central Arkansas. Since then, Larsen and his staff at NDSU have been able to review their COVID-procedures for the spring season.

“I think we did a lot of heavy lifting back in October,” said Larsen. “Had a great plan in place, ended up with a lot fewer fans back in October but I think the state was in a much different place in terms of positive cases and so a lot of our plan carried forward. Again credit to the FARGODOME staff, the city of Fargo and the NDSU staff for implementing the plan and again if you asked the people that came to the game you know feel safe and that was our ultimate goal to make sure people come here, feel safe, be able to cheer on the Bison in a great way.”

The Bison have some time to review their plans as they will be back in town on March 13 against Illinois State for the 2021 Trees Bowl.

