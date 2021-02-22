As catalytic converter theft grows, lawmakers take notice

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota lawmakers are weighing a bill aimed at cutting down on an epidemic of catalytic converter thefts.

The catalytic converters have become a hot item for thieves because of the precious metals inside. The devices, which have long been required to reduce pollutants from gasoline-powered vehicles, contain palladium, rhodium and platinum. Those precious metals can bring thousands of dollars per ounce, and thieves find it easy to quickly cut the devices from a car’s underside.

The bill in the Legislature would restrict the sale and purchase of catalytic converters.

