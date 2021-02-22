Advertisement

7 men charged in northern Minnesota sex trafficking ring

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (AP) - State officials say seven men have been arrested and charged in a northern Minnesota human trafficking ring.

The defendants, including five from Minnesota, were arrested Wednesday through Friday during an undercover operation.

They’re being held in jails in Itasca and Pennington counties.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led the sting in partnership with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCA says the men connected with undercover investigators on sex advertisement websites.

Many of the charges involve soliciting a person believed to be a minor.

Chad Arther Dockendorf, 45, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was charged with solicitation of a person believed to be a minor, as well as fourth-degree DWI.

Matthew Ty Hall, 32, of Mount Pleasant, Texas; Derek Wayne Jokinen, 44, of Sawyer, Minn.; Rusty James Marek, 56, of Grand Rapids, and Saihou Adrisa Sissoho, 20, of Chisholm, Minn., were each charged with solicitation of a person believe to be a minor.

Bruce Duane Jones, 54, of Goodridge, Minn., was charged with communication of sexually explicit materials to a minor. Michael Kelly West, 53, of Rolla, Mo., was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and solicitation to engage in prostitution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

