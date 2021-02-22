35 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,438 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 5 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.09 percent.

There are now 710 active cases in North Dakota, with 38 patients hospitalized.

