35 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,438 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 5 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.09 percent.

There are now 710 active cases in North Dakota, with 38 patients hospitalized.

