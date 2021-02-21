Three people shot in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say just after midnight Sunday morning, officers that were in the area of the 500 block of Broadway heard what they believed to be gunshots. Police say shortly after, they found three victims with gun shot wounds.

The three people were taken to a local hospital and their extent of injuries aren’t known at this time. One person living nearby tells Valley News Live they heard 7 to 8 gunshots.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are also unknown. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to text keyword FARGOPD and your tip to 847411.

