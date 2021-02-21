Advertisement

Senior hunters could get a better shot in the moose lottery

Moose
Moose(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers are considering giving an advantage to moose hunters age 75 and older.

When someone applies for a moose tag their name is put in a lottery, and only so many are drawn in a year. This bill proposes that people 75 and older get entered twice when they apply. Game and Fish said this raises your odds by only a small amount.

“There’s concern from the department that we may be giving people a false hope that they’re going to be getting drawn, but you need to be 75 or older,” said Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden.

Klein said he was contacted by a 79-year old constituent that wants to hunt a moose before he passes, and has been trying for more than two decades.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Fike Grinder
Fargo Police warning public of high-risk sex offender
Truck involved in hit and run
Police identify the driver involved in a hit and run
Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
Moorhead hit and run
Sentenced for trying to derail a train
Fargo man sentenced for attempting to derail a train
File image
Three arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and trailer recovered

Latest News

Wisconsin is tops in the nation for the amount of unwanted and unused pills collected during...
Senate passes bills for access to cheaper prescription drugs
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - February 20
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - February 20
News - 6:00PM News February 20 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News February 20 - Part 1
Sports - State Wrestling Final Day
Sports - State Wrestling Final Day
News - 6:00PM News February 20 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News February 20 - Part 2