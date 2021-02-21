One killed in East Gull Lake snowmobile crash

EAST GULL LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old Mendota, Minn. man is dead after a serious snowmobile crash Friday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in East Gull Lake, Minn. Authorities were called out to the area for a report of a crash. They say they found the snowmobile and a seriously injured 18-year-old in the area of Birch Island.

A friend of the victim, who was also riding in the area, was performing CPR. Authorities continued life-saving measures on scene and later flew the 18-year-old to a hospital in St. Cloud, Minn. where he later died of his injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the fourth serious snowmobile crash in Cass County this month. Authorities want to remind all riders to use caution on trails, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Riders should never be alone, they should dress for safety and survival, slow down and stay to the right of the trail. Riders should never drink and drive. Authorities say to use caution on frozen waterways and stay on marked trail systems.

