Near 40 to Start the Week!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The gradual warming continues into Monday and Tuesday, with lows both mornings around 20 above zero, warming into the 30s both afternoons, near 40 on Monday. There will be a chance of spotty mixed showers Monday, and mixed showers again on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mild air remains for Wednesday, with the chance of some snow showers as a front passes through. Lows start out in the teens, warming into the 20s. A little bit cooler air comes in Thursday, with lows dropping into the single digits and teens, warming into the 20s/near 30 in the afternoon. Friday is looking to warm up a bit more with highs in the 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for light snow.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We look to start the day with temperatures in the teens and warm into the 20s on Saturday. Sunday brings another slight chance of light snow and temperatures in the teens and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of light mixed showers. Increasing wind. Low: 24. High: 40.

TUESDAY: Partly/mostly cloudy. Rain/snow showers. Low: 25. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of light snow. Low: 18. High: 28.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 9. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 20. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 16. High: 24.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow. Low: 6. High: 20.