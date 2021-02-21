Legislative session could become an annual event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A tie vote in the Senate shows lawmakers are indecisive about whether they want to change the duration of the legislative session.

Lawmakers gather for a session every two years for up to 80 days, but after a year of requests for special sessions due to COVID-19, a bill is looking to break up those 80 days and potentially have legislators meet yearly.

“I think we actually gain something here in terms of responding to constituents. We don’t lose anything here,” said Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo.

In a rare event, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford cast the tie-breaker vote which passed the bill through the Senate.

Lawmakers in support of the bill said this change would make it easier to serve in their positions, since they wouldn’t have to take three months off of work at one time.

“As a self-employed farmer in an agricultural state, there are limitations. When we get through those 80 days of session everybody’s got crops planted when I get out of here in the spring. So there is a deficit here because we have to weight that out: whether we want to be in the legislature or whether we want to be actively involved in getting our ground work done,” said Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount.

Others said it would be more difficult, but adding days could be beneficial.

“I just don’t see that this bill really solves anything. It would be different if we could get a constitutional amendment. If that’s what you really want, let’s do that and get 90 days. We could do a 60 and a 30. The idea that it would be nice to do 40 and 40, you can’t do these budgets in that time,” said Sen. Ronald Sorvaag, R-Fargo.

The bill doesn’t dictate how many days are in each years’ session, so legislative management would help decide how the days would be split up based on whether there’s a lot to discuss or not in a given year.

