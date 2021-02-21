Fargo veterans resource center serving those in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late August, the Community Resource and Referral Center was opened to help and aid homeless veterans. Jump forward to 2021, and there is an ever-growing need to assist the veteran community in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Homeless Program Manager Diana Hall says that the resource center serves around 12 to 15 individuals a day. Providing many services like showers, laundry and medical assistance at their location in downtown.

“I’ve been in this role for 13 years and I never get tired of having that ability to help a veteran get back on their feet,” said Diana Hall. “Most of the veterans we work with they don’t want a hand-out, they want that hand up and we’re able to provide that to them here.”

The concept of the resource center was laid out nearly a decade ago and after taking over the old Dawson Insurance building, Hall and her staff have been able to assist veterans in the community.

“It’s been a multi-year process and a lot of intense dedication by a lot of people at the Fargo [Veterans Affairs],” said Hall about the efforts that went into this project. “The engineering department, all of those people it’s just been a phenomenal effort and as you can see when you look around the facility they did a really great job.”

Hall says that the center usually within 90 days helps homeless veterans have their own permanent, stable housing.

“Never ceases to amaze me how much people bloom when they’re able to have safe secure housing, it makes all the difference in the world.” said Hall.

The Community Resource and Referral Center can be found at 721 1st Ave. N. in downtown Fargo.

