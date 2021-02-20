Advertisement

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Gregory Paul Ulrich
Gregory Paul Ulrich(Wright County, MN Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) - An investigator says dependence on opioid medication was the “driving force” behind last week’s shooting at a Minnesota health clinic that left one person dead and four injured.

In an application for a search warrant, Wright County Deputy Patrick Bailey says authorities found a plastic bag containing six oxycodone pills in a search of Gregory Ulrich’s hotel room. Bailey also describes a video in which Ulrich mentions taking more than 30 pills at a time.

Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9 shooting at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
Moorhead hit and run
New Ethan Broad mugshot
‘This isn’t justice.’: Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead
Carson Wentz
Wentz traded to Indianapolis

Latest News

Photo: David Mark / Pixabay
Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic
As high schoolers head back to in-person learning at Moorhead Public Schools in a few weeks,...
News - Moorhead high schoolers returning to in-person learning
spike in catalytic converter thefts
Victims, police in favor of proposed MN bill that targets catalytic converter thieves
Colindres (left) Spara (right)
Official charges filed after shooting at Devil’s Lake strip club shooting