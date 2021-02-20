Horace family fighting to make insulin more accessible and affordable

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Prices for prescription drugs continue to climb. Healthcare Finance News says they’ve gone up three times faster than inflation in the last decade.

A local family is continuing their fight against runaway drug prices, and for a good reason. It was nearly seven years ago the Johnson family received life-changing news.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” Danelle Johnson says. “A lot of finger pokes and tears.”

Johnson’s youngest daughter, Danika, found out she had Type 1 diabetes. While most can count on the pancreas for insulin, Danika is one of an estimated 20,000 people in North Dakota alone that depend on medicine to live their lives. It comes with a hefty price tag.

“Her insulin for 90 days is $3,946.99,” Johnson says. “That’s only one of her 11 prescriptions.”

The Johnson’s mission is to make insulin more accessible and affordable. In 2019, they went to Washington D.C. to share their story and try to get help from U.S. Senators Kevin Kramer and John Hoeven.

“They said over and over again, ‘Even one death is too many. Even one death is too many,’” she says. “I heard that and here we are two years later and the same thing is happening. We are losing people here in our community, in our state.”

Back on the home front, a proposed state bill would cover the bare minimum--insulin, test strips and needles for state employees. If it passes next week in the Senate, it will move to the House. The Johnson’s are crossing their fingers.

“It really is black and white for us when I look at my daughter,” Johnson says. “If she wasn’t able to access insulin, it would be destructive.”

Fourteen states, including Minnesota, have passed price-capping laws. Nineteen others are in the process. North Dakota is not among them. The Johnson’s won’t stop fighting until at least, North Dakota is on that list.

Help the fight:

North Dakota Delegate JDRF Children’s Congress: Horace, ND 58047

Danikajo2@gmail.com

Instagram : danikajohnson

Snapchat : arco_danika

