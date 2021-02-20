Continued Warm Up!

SUNDAY: A system passing to the south may just move far enough north into the southern valley to bring a chance for a light mix/snow late Saturday night into early Sunday. Morning low temperatures Sunday will be in the single digits and low teens, and highs warm near freezing!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The gradual warming continues into Monday and Tuesday, with lows both mornings around 20 above zero, warming into the 30s both afternoons, near 40 on Monday. There will be a chance of scattered mixed showers Monday, and we can’t rule out a few spotty mixed showers again on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mild air remains for Wednesday, with the chance of some snow showers. Lows start out in the teens, warming into the 20s. A little bit cooler air comes in Thursday, with lows dropping into the single digits and teens, warming into the 20s in the afternoon. Friday is looking to warm up a bit more with highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY: We look to start the day with temperatures in the teens and warm into the 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers, mainly south. Low: 13. High: 32.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light mixed showers. Increasing wind. Low: 22. High: 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty mixed showers. Low: 25. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of snow/flurries. Low: 15. High: 28.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 9. High: 26.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 15. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 16. High: 24.