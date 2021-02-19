Advertisement

Three arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and trailer recovered

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Three people were arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and a trailer were found.

On Thursday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about an investigation regarding two snowmobiles and a trailer taken from the Glyndon area.

One snowmobile was recovered in Mahnomen County. The trailer was found outside a home in McIntosh. After a search warrant was executed there, deputies found the other snowmobile.

32-year-old Matthew Travis Beerman and 30-year-old Timothea Marie Donarski were arrested for possession of stolen property and controlled substance crimes. 27-year-old Wayne Demmett Turner was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
Moorhead hit and run
New Ethan Broad mugshot
‘This isn’t justice.’: Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch
Carson Wentz
Wentz traded to Indianapolis

Latest News

Detroit Lakes, Minn.
News - 6:00PM News DL Pastor Feb. 19
Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November...
Residents Age 65 and Older Encouraged to Contact Fargo Cass Public Health for COVID-19 Vaccine
1,001 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in Minnesota
121 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota