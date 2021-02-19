Residents Age 65 and Older Encouraged to Contact Fargo Cass Public Health for COVID-19 Vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County residents ages 65 and older who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health.

Cass County residents in Phase 1B priority groups are encouraged to submit the COVID-19 Vaccine - Phase 1B Resident Contact Form or call 701-241-1360 to share their contact information with FCPH. Residents should then monitor their email frequently for communication about vaccine availability. In some cases, messages may be delivered to a spam or junk folder, so residents are encouraged to monitor multiple email folders. It is also important that residents not share online registration links for vaccine clinics.

Currently, FCPH is providing the vaccine to priority groups identified by the North Dakota Department of Health in the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Priority groups in Phase 1B include older individuals and those with underlying health conditions. FCPH also continues to accommodate individuals in Phase 1A who would like to receive the vaccine.

