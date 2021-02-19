Advertisement

Residents Age 65 and Older Encouraged to Contact Fargo Cass Public Health for COVID-19 Vaccine

Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November...
Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Appointments are not required but residents are asked to complete registration ahead of time.(Fargo Cass Public Health)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County residents ages 65 and older who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact Fargo Cass Public Health.

Cass County residents in Phase 1B priority groups are encouraged to submit the COVID-19 Vaccine - Phase 1B Resident Contact Form or call 701-241-1360 to share their contact information with FCPH. Residents should then monitor their email frequently for communication about vaccine availability. In some cases, messages may be delivered to a spam or junk folder, so residents are encouraged to monitor multiple email folders. It is also important that residents not share online registration links for vaccine clinics.

Currently, FCPH is providing the vaccine to priority groups identified by the North Dakota Department of Health in the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Priority groups in Phase 1B include older individuals and those with underlying health conditions. FCPH also continues to accommodate individuals in Phase 1A who would like to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
Moorhead hit and run
New Ethan Broad mugshot
‘This isn’t justice.’: Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch
Carson Wentz
Wentz traded to Indianapolis

Latest News

Detroit Lakes, Minn.
News - 6:00PM News DL Pastor Feb. 19
File image
Three arrested after two stolen snowmobiles and trailer recovered
1,001 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in Minnesota
121 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota