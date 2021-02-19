Possibility for more rolling outages in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Homes and businesses in Moorhead could see more rolling outages over the next few days.

Moorhead Public Service says the chance is low, but they want everyone to be prepared. If they need to initiate rolling blackouts,

the first area will be from Main Ave, up to the Moorhead Country Club area. The other area that could be affected is roughly from

Gooseberry Park neighborhood down to 50th Ave. S. The utility would rotate every 30 minutes. Moorhead PSD says rolling outages

are necessary to ease strain on their power grid, which is struggling because of unprecedented storms down south.

