Official charges filed after shooting at Devil’s Lake strip club shooting

DEVIL’S LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men have been charged after a weekend shooting at a Devil’s Lake strip club.

22-year-old Mauricio Colindres, of Miami, Fla., is facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault charges. 28-year-old Alex Spara is charged with four counts of felony accomplice and simple assault.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson said one man was shot in the leg early Saturday, Feb. 13 when multiple rounds were fired into Wally’s Roadhouse and Gentleman’s Club. The injured man’s condition is not known.

The shooting happened after the two suspects left the club, Nelson said. One of them retrieved a gun from a vehicle and gave it to the second suspect, who fired at the building, Nelson said.

A Devils Lake police officer took the pair into custody within minutes as the suspects drove off.

