NDSU Bison game notes for fans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading to the Fargodome on Sunday for the NDSU-Youngstown State game? If so, keep these items in mind. Capacity is 50 percent, up to 9,500. Masks are required at all times, except to eat or drink. There is no tailgating. Parking lots open at 12:00, while the doors open at 12:30. You are asked to enter the stadium based on ticket location. Sections 1-6 or sections 24-34 should park on the east side and sections 7-23 should park on the west side.

Single-game tickets are selling in pods of 1, 2 and 4. Some season ticket holders might have a few more in their pod depending on the number of seats they have. Season ticket holders also may have been assigned different seats than usual, but NDSU tried to keep them in or near their usual section.

For more details, click on this website: https://gobison.com/news/2021/2/1/game-day-procedures-set-for-ndsu-spring-football-season.aspx.

And if you aren’t going to the game, but want to watch it, then your ticket is with KVLY. The Farmers Union Insurance pre-game show starts at 1:30, taking you all the way up to kick-off at 2:30.

