Advertisement

ND legislators looking at legalizing recreational pot

Marijuana file photo
Marijuana file photo
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Legislature is considering a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use, albeit with restrictions.

Backers of legislation believe the recent legalization of the drug by voters in neighboring Montana and South Dakota means it’s likely inevitable that it will happen in North Dakota.

Lawmakers say they want to be ready with rules to control and tax it. The House Human Services Committee narrowly approved a bill allowing for “adult use” marijuana to be available at medicinal pot dispensaries.

The bill mirrors existing regulations for medical marijuana use except that small amounts may be purchased twice-monthly by those 21 and over.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
Moorhead hit and run
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch
New Ethan Broad mugshot
‘This isn’t justice.’: Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
Carson Wentz
Wentz traded to Indianapolis

Latest News

Are you ready for the first spring game of the season this Sunday? If you are attending, there...
Changes at Fargodome for Bison football game
This year, the school set a record for the most new stuffed animals ever collected through this...
Lewis & Clark students collect 195 stuffed animals for the homeless
Covid-19 vaccine
Minnesota milestone: More than 1 million COVID shots given
Guns
ND gun law bill pits state against federal rules