ND legislators looking at legalizing recreational pot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Legislature is considering a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use, albeit with restrictions.

Backers of legislation believe the recent legalization of the drug by voters in neighboring Montana and South Dakota means it’s likely inevitable that it will happen in North Dakota.

Lawmakers say they want to be ready with rules to control and tax it. The House Human Services Committee narrowly approved a bill allowing for “adult use” marijuana to be available at medicinal pot dispensaries.

The bill mirrors existing regulations for medical marijuana use except that small amounts may be purchased twice-monthly by those 21 and over.

