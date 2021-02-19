Advertisement

ND gun law bill pits state against federal rules

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State House passed a bill to keep federal regulations away

from North Dakota gun owners, and some lawmakers call it the most significant bill they’ve ever voted on.

It says any firearm, accessory, or ammunition that’s manufactured in North Dakota and remains in North Dakota

would not be subject to federal regulations. Lawmakers argue since the items don’t cross borders,

they aren’t subject to federal regulations.

