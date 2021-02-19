Moorhead Public Schools set for high school students returning to in-person learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As high school students of Moorhead Public Schools begin transitioning back to in-person learning five days a week starting March 8th, the District breaks down their plans to keep students and staff safe.

Moorhead Public Schools already has Pre-K through 8th graders back to in-person learning.

9th graders will come to school four days a week beginning on Thursday, February 25th.

To keep students and staff safe, wearing face coverings is mandatory.

Staff is encouraging families to do at home screenings before entering the school’s doors.

Staff is also providing rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices.

The District invested in indoor air quality units.

This new device will bring in at least 20% of outdoor air even during the winter months to make sure the buildings have good circulation.

Staff is also conducting measurements of carbon dioxide in classrooms.

223 needlepoint ionization devices have been installed across Moorhead Public Schools.

The District says they will provide vaccination opportunities for staff as it becomes available.

Bi-weekly testing will be provided as well.

