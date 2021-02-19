Moorhead hit and run

Advertisement

Arrested in hit and run case in Moorhead
By Mike Morken
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 30 year old woman was arrested and is awaiting formal charges after a hit and run crash involving a car and pedestrian. It happened just before six Thursday night along the 1700 block of 41st avenue south in Moorhead. Authorities received several calls and when they arrived the vehicle was gone. They say it was spotted a short distance away and the driver, Abby Rose McKenna of Moorhead was taken into custody. She is being held in the Clay County jail. Police say the victim was taken to Sanford Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Formal charges against McKenna are expected to include: 3rd Degree DWI Under the Influence of Alcohol and 2nd degree test refusal.

There is no additional information to provide at this time

