MNDOT announces name a snowplow contest

Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced their name a snowplow contest.

After reviewing nearly 24,000 submissions, the department narrowed down the list to 50 different names that were unique, creative, or Minnesota specific.

Some include, “Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya”, “Oh Snow You Didn’t!” and “Cold Enough for Ya?”

You can vote up to 8 names on the list one time.

You can click here to find more information.

