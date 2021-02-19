Minnesota milestone: More than 1 million COVID shots given

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The state of Minnesota is marking a major milestone with more than 1 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered.

The official report on Friday, Feb. 19 show 1,016,210 doses have been given. In total, nearly 730,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, nearly 287,000 have completed the two-dose series.

On average, the governor’s office says the state is giving out 29,705 doses a week.

“This is a milestone day. Minnesotans have received 1 million doses of these safe, effective, live-saving vaccines,” Governor Walz said. “Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic. We still need more vaccine from the federal government and we have a long road ahead, but we can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Currently, the state is vaccinating teachers, those with severe illness, long-term care residents, healthcare workers and childcare providers.

The state also recently rolled out a COVID vaccine connector, where anyone can sign up to get on a waiting list for the vaccine. You can sign up for that by clicking right here.

