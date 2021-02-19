Minnesota family shares Dad’s story to heighten suicide prevention awareness

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People are grieving after a man known for taking care of others ended his own life. Tonight loved ones are sharing his story in hopes of heightening suicide prevention awareness and healing those left behind.

Those who knew Brian Erickson say he was the “Farmer’s Pastor.” He spent his life in Detroit Lakes and the last two decades preaching at the Cowboy Church in town.

“He was a very kind and giving person,” daughter Katie Palmer says. “He was always giving of himself.”

In his free time, he worked with at-risk teens in the area and led services at Pinewood Church in Menahga. News of his death spread quickly and came as a shock. Pastor Brian ended his own life in late January.

“He obviously was masking troubles he had,” Palmer says. “It made me really stop and think, ‘What are other people facing that we walk by every single day?’”

Palmer, Brian’s only child, says her dad dedicated his life to helping others. Although he is gone, she wants his story to continue to do the same. She decided to make a video and share her family’s story on YouTube, it’s since gone viral.

“I really don’t want his death to be for nothing,” she says. “I thought if I could even save one life, or help one family member that is struggling with a loss, it would be worth it.”

Palmer adds you never know what battles people are facing, saying our troubles are huge, but there is always a way out.

If you or someone you love needs help, call 800-273-8255.

