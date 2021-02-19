Lewis & Clark students collect 195 stuffed animals for the homeless

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at Lewis & Clark Elementary collected nearly 200 stuffed animals for the homeless.

This year, the school set a record for the most new stuffed animals ever collected through this annual event by collecting 195.

These stuffed animals were given to representatives from Essentia health and Churches United for the homeless.

These students say they wanted to provide comfort to children in crisis situations.

“I like when people are excited and they are comfortable with their mom and dad,” said Nash, First Grader. “I don’t like it when they are not happy.”

The students patted themselves on the back for their huge achievement.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.