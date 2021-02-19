Advertisement

Lewis & Clark students collect 195 stuffed animals for the homeless

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students at Lewis & Clark Elementary collected nearly 200 stuffed animals for the homeless.

These stuffed animals were given to representatives from Essentia health and Churches United for the homeless.

These students say they wanted to provide comfort to children in crisis situations.

“I like when people are excited and they are comfortable with their mom and dad,” said Nash, First Grader. “I don’t like it when they are not happy.”

The students patted themselves on the back for their huge achievement.

