Fargo Police warning public of high-risk sex offender

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is warning the community of a high-risk sex offender in the area.

Daniel Fike Grinder is currently homeless in Fargo. Police say he’s 34 years old and describe him as 5′7″, 170 lbs, blue eyes, and brown hair.

He was convicted in June 2007 in Cass County District Court of Gross Sexual Imposition. His victims were girls under the age of 15.

High-risk offenders are more likely to re-offend.

