Electronic Posting Possible in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hunters and Landowners in North Dakota may soon have a new tool for navigating the

hunting season. A bill moving through the North Dakota legislature would make electronic posting a statewide program,

and provide a penalty for trespassing on electronically posted land. Game and Fish staff say hunters would be responsible

for checking online and printing off maps to know where they can and cannot go

