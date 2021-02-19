2 people in jail after stolen vehicle investigation leads to high speed chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On February 19 at approximately 12:50 pm, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the downtown business area. Officers immediately investigated and learned that a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan had been taken from the 100 blocks of Minnesota Av within 15 minutes of the initial call. Officers began to search the area and located the vehicle traveling east on US Hwy 2 near US Hwy 71 South.

Officers began to follow the van, which accelerated to a high speed and traveled south on Hubbard County Rd 45 to the Laporte area. Attempts to disable the fleeing vehicle using mechanical devices were not successful, the vehicle and driver continued to evade officers and drove into the road ditch near the intersection of Hubbard County Rd 38 and 63rd Av. Bemidji Police took 2 adult occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

As Bemidji Police Officers continue to investigate this incident, vehicle operators are reminded to secure vehicles at all times, remove all valuables, and to park in safe locations.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.