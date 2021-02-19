Advertisement

121 new Covid cases, no deaths reported in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 121 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,435 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 18 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.38 percent.

There are now 854 active cases in North Dakota, with 36 patients hospitalized.

