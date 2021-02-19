Advertisement

1 person is dead after a vehicle crashes into a building in Valley City

Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On February 19 at approximately 12:05 pm the Valley City Police Department was dispatched to 325 2nd St. NW for a report of a one-car collision. An investigation into the incident began and the driver was cut from the vehicle by emergency crews.

Based on the initial investigation, it is suspected that the driver suffered a medical event that led to the incident.

The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and has now passed away.

No other injuries have been reported. Minor, non-structural damage, was found to the building.

