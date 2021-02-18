Advertisement

Wentz traded to Indianapolis

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz(KFYR)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to reports from ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Carson Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Shefter, the Eagles agreed to a trade in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first.

The Eagles drafted Wentz with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He started 68 games across five seasons for the Eagles, compiling a 35-32-1 record.

He completed 62.7% of passes for 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions.

Wentz was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017, when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 start before tearing his ACL in what would become the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning year.

In June of 2019, Wentz and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract extension through 2024.

