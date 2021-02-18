Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in a south Moorhead neighborhood are waking up to iced-over streets after a water main burst and flood the street.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the 1000 block of 18 1/2 St. S.

Officials say a watermain ruptured in the middle of the street and quickly flooded the area. Pictured above you see the water splashing around a truck as it drives through.

Workers on scene say our extended cold snap was likely the culprit.

