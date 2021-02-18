Advertisement

Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead

Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.(Michael Downs, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - People in a south Moorhead neighborhood are waking up to iced-over streets after a water main burst and flood the street.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in the 1000 block of 18 1/2 St. S.

Officials say a watermain ruptured in the middle of the street and quickly flooded the area. Pictured above you see the water splashing around a truck as it drives through.

Workers on scene say our extended cold snap was likely the culprit.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Investigation into former teacher continues
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Mask Mandate
Mask mandate extended in Fargo
City of West Fargo extends New Mask Strategy to Monday, May 3
West Fargo extends “New Mask Strategy”
Brian Shawn
Voice of the Bison on TV says he is battling colon cancer

Latest News

Fire destroys shop in Christine, ND
Fargo Suspect wanted
Fargo Police need your help searching for suspects
News - 10:00PM News Feb 17 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Feb 17 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News Feb 17 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Feb 17 - Part 2