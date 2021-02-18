Three people arrested after pipeline protest gets out of hand

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at approximately 11:01 AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of demonstrators on the pipeline right-of-way in section 4 of Huntersville Township, northeast of Huntersville. The reporting party stated there were approximately 30 individuals demonstrating and some of them were climbing on equipment and pipes located at the worksite.

Law Enforcement arrived on the scene and the demonstrators got off the equipment. Construction workers on scene told Law Enforcement that four individuals from the group of demonstrators climbed into the pipe with cold-weather gear and sleeping bags.

Dispersal orders were given to the group of demonstrators that were trespassing on pipeline property.

Most left the area but three remained inside the pipe. The section of pipe was approximately 2250 ft long and the three individuals were approximately 70 ft inside the east end of the pipe. Additional dispersal orders were given to the individuals inside the pipe. These three individuals refused to comply with the lawful order to remove themselves from the pipe. These individuals stayed in the pipe for approximately six hours.

At approximately 5:30 PM, the three individuals exited the pipe without incident. They were taken into custody by Law Enforcement, medically cleared by medical personnel on scene, and transported to the Wadena County Jail. The three individuals were held in custody on probable cause for Gross Misdemeanor Trespassing. They were identified as Trinity Shaw-Stewart, age 20, of Medford, OR, Bonnie Hoekstra, age 22, of St. Paul, MN, and Jack Keenan, age 26, of Stevens Point, WI.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Hubbard

County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Ambulance. The Wadena County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case for formal charges.

