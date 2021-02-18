State Health Officer will remain un-elected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Senate would prefer to have one state health officer for four years, rather than four State Health Officers in one year, but they failed a bill to avoid it happening again.

The Senate killed a bill which would have made the job an elected position.

A committee did not endorse the bill, admitting it would be difficult to find qualified candidates for those wanting to enter the political arena.

“We have seen great power given to the state health officer, even when the state health officer isn’t a physician. The citizens are willing to give great power to individuals who listen to them and that they hold accountable through elections,” Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton, said.

The bill received only three votes.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said last week that the search committee for a new State Health Officer is interviewing finalists.

