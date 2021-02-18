Advertisement

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide

(KSFY)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Senate has approved a renewed Republican attempt to rescind Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency authority to close schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill 40-27 on Thursday. It came one day after the Democratic governor announced a plan to speed up the return of students to school for in-person classes.

The vote was largely symbolic. The Democratic-controlled House rejected a similar proposal last week. It’s rebuffed all previous Republican attempts to revoke the governor’s emergency powers. But it was a sign of the continuing deep partisan divisions over how the state should respond to the pandemic.

