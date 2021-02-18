Advertisement

Scam reported to Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Sweepstake scam in Clay County
Sweepstake scam in Clay County(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about someone calling people and telling them they won a sweepstake.

A person who is claiming to be David Anderson is telling people that they won $10 million from the Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller then asks people to send $25,000 in order to claim the prize money. If you’re unable to send it, you’ll be asked how much it is you can send.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is talking through some sort of electronic device to conceal their actual voice. The number they’re calling from is 1-513-643-2952.

Authorities say to hang up if you get this call.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Investigation into former teacher continues
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Mask Mandate
Mask mandate extended in Fargo
Randall Bushey (on the left), Carter Holtz (on the right)
Two teens reported missing
Brian Shawn
Voice of the Bison on TV says he is battling colon cancer

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,030 new cases of COVID-19. 17 deaths are also...
928 new Covid cases, 14 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
134 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota
Braden Muck was arrested following a police chase in Clay County, MN.
Clay County police chase reaches 100 mph, driver caught in ditch
FILE - (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
MN creates website to help people get COVID vaccine