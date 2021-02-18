Scam reported to Clay County Sheriff’s Office

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn the public about someone calling people and telling them they won a sweepstake.

A person who is claiming to be David Anderson is telling people that they won $10 million from the Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller then asks people to send $25,000 in order to claim the prize money. If you’re unable to send it, you’ll be asked how much it is you can send.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is talking through some sort of electronic device to conceal their actual voice. The number they’re calling from is 1-513-643-2952.

Authorities say to hang up if you get this call.

