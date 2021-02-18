Red Lake woman admitted to shackling foster child to high chair overnight

RED LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 69-year-old Minnesota woman has pled guilty to binding her 5-year-old foster child to a high chair for several hours.

Federal court documents state Martha Ann Smith of the Red Lake Indian Reservation, pled guilty to one count of felony child endangerment.

In recent documents filed after Smith’s guilty plea, records say she admitted to endangering and neglecting the foster child since the child was just three-months-old. In October 2019, documents say she tightly bound the child’s wrists and ankles to the sides of a high chair, forcing her to remain shackled throughout the night. Smith admitted she did this to prevent the child from eating food in the home during the night. Documents say the child suffered bruising and lacerations on her wrists and ankles, and also suffered mental and emotional trauma.

According to state guidelines, those convicted of felony child neglect can be punished by up to one year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.

A sentencing date has yet to be announced.

A mugshot was not available at the time of this publication.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.