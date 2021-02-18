Planning you COVID-19 vaccine step-by-step

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Irene Gudding is getting her second dose of the Pfizer shot at Moorhead Center Mall’s new vaccine clinic.

“I was worried about it,” she says. “If I ever get COVID, I’ll have trouble.”

She’s just one of the 324 patients rolling up their sleeves Wednesday.

“I’m so relieved. I feel a lot less anxious.”

The clinic opened last week. Nursing & Clinical Services leader Sarah Nygaard and her team have been prepping for it since October. She helps walk people like Gudding through the process.

“We send out invites to our patients that are chosen based on different diagnoses and different high-risk levels,” Nygaard says. “They’re given an invite and then we call them to schedule. We bring them on in and get them vaccinated.”

It looks the same in all clinics, pharmacies and hospitals. Your doctor will reach out to you first. Then, you have to make an appointment. The rest is easy, getting your vaccine only takes a few minutes.

“It goes really fast,” Gudding says. “It was smooth, everything’s worked out good.”

When you walk in, a nurse will give you information about the vaccine. You’ll get registered, and wait in line to get your shot at one of the four stations. The longest part of the process is the 15 minute waiting period afterward to check for symptoms.

“We have the hands to do it and we have the arms that want it,” Nygaard says. “It’s just waiting on the vaccine.”

The clinic is open once a week now since vaccine shipments rotate between them, pharmacies and public health. For more information on how and when you’ll receive the vaccine, visit the link below.

