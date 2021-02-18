Advertisement

Planning you COVID-19 vaccine step-by-step

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Irene Gudding is getting her second dose of the Pfizer shot at Moorhead Center Mall’s new vaccine clinic.

“I was worried about it,” she says. “If I ever get COVID, I’ll have trouble.”

She’s just one of the 324 patients rolling up their sleeves Wednesday.

“I’m so relieved. I feel a lot less anxious.”

The clinic opened last week. Nursing & Clinical Services leader Sarah Nygaard and her team have been prepping for it since October. She helps walk people like Gudding through the process.

“We send out invites to our patients that are chosen based on different diagnoses and different high-risk levels,” Nygaard says. “They’re given an invite and then we call them to schedule. We bring them on in and get them vaccinated.”

It looks the same in all clinics, pharmacies and hospitals. Your doctor will reach out to you first. Then, you have to make an appointment. The rest is easy, getting your vaccine only takes a few minutes.

“It goes really fast,” Gudding says. “It was smooth, everything’s worked out good.”

When you walk in, a nurse will give you information about the vaccine. You’ll get registered, and wait in line to get your shot at one of the four stations. The longest part of the process is the 15 minute waiting period afterward to check for symptoms.

“We have the hands to do it and we have the arms that want it,” Nygaard says. “It’s just waiting on the vaccine.”

The clinic is open once a week now since vaccine shipments rotate between them, pharmacies and public health. For more information on how and when you’ll receive the vaccine, visit the link below.

Sanford Health COVID-19 Vaccine

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
UPDATE: City of Moorhead implementing rolling power blackouts
21-year-old Isaiah Johnson
UPDATE: Homicide charges filed after fatal crash
Stoa mugshot
Records: Oak Grove assistant track coach shared child porn on Twitter
Samuel Mittleider, 23
Jamestown man charged with raping, kidnapping teen girl at motel
Power outage graphic
Possibility of power outages continuing throughout North Dakota, Minnesota

Latest News

Point of View KX4 - Josh Boschee
Rep. Boschee - Governor’s Executive Powers, Property Taxes
ND Rep. Scott Louser
Rep. Louser - Back-log Of Bills In Legislature
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools
Point of View February 17 - Part 1
Point of View February 17 - Part 1