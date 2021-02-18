Advertisement

North Dakota bill aims to control recreational marijuana

(KEVN)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Legislature is considering a bill that would legalize marijuana for recreational use, albeit with restrictions.

Backers of the legislation believe the recent legalization of the drug by voters in neighboring Montana and South Dakota means it’s likely inevitable that it will happen in North Dakota. Lawmakers say they want to be ready with rules to control and tax it.

The House Human Services Committee narrowly approved a bill allowing for “adult use” marijuana to be available at medicinal pot dispensaries. The bill mirrors existing regulations for medical marijuana use except that small amounts may be purchased twice-monthly by those 21 and over.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ron Thompson
Investigation into former teacher continues
First cases of COVID-19 variant confirmed in North Dakota
Mask Mandate
Mask mandate extended in Fargo
Crews rushed to fix a watermain break as it flooded streets in south Moorhead.
Watermain break creates major mess in Moorhead
Brian Shawn
Voice of the Bison on TV says he is battling colon cancer

Latest News

News - Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
News - Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea - 5PM Update
News - 5:00PM News February 18 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News February 18 - Part 1
The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos was blanketed with several inches of snow as a...
Situation Update From Texas
New Ethan Broad mugshot
Ethan Broad withdraws guilty plea
Second round of PPP loans approves $221 million in Maine in first two weeks
MN Legislature DebatesTaxing PPP Loans