ND Senate passes ‘LTC Caregiver’ Bill

(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most contentious issues during the pandemic has been nursing home visitation.

The State Senate unanimously passed a bill that would allow a resident to have a designated caregiver regardless of the state of emergency.

The caregiver can meet in-person and offer health, emotional or spiritual support, and can also be a member of the resident’s family.

“We were doing the right thing by trying to protect these uniquely vulnerable citizens. However, I would posit that the isolation they’ve endured is equally brutal,” Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said.

More than 60% of COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota have been people over the age 60.

