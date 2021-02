FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pat Kovash (Kovash Marine, Moorhead, MN) shares what the impact would be of MN taxing the PPP loans that kept many businesses afloat during imposed closures.

State of MN wants to tax small business PPP loans? State of MN wants to tax small business PPP loans? Posted by POVnow on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.