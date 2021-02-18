Advertisement

MN creates website to help people get COVID vaccine

FILE - (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The State of Minnesota wants to help people figure out where and when they can get the COVID vaccine with the creation of a new vaccine connector.

In a press release, the governor’s office says the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector is a tool to help people get the shot no matter where they live or their personal circumstances.

People who have not received the shot are encouraged to sign up at the website, regardless of the current vaccine eligibility status.

Click here to access the website. You can also call 833-431-2053.

When signing up, Minnesotans will provide basic information like contact info, demographic data, medical history and employment. When a person becomes eligible to get the vaccine, the connector will notify them and connect them to resources to schedule an appointment.

Currently, the state is vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, Pre-K-12 educators, child care workers and those over 65.

The state notes demand for the vaccine exceeds supply and people should remain patient as more vaccines continue to arrive.

