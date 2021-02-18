Advertisement

Lawmakers going “all-in” on sports gambling bill

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans could be voting on ballot measure as soon as November 2022 to legalize sports gambling.

As the prominence of online poker, sports betting and other gaming grows, state lawmakers supported a bill for it

Supporters said they hope gaming will be safer if the state finds a way to regulate it.

“The common belief that sports betting will corrupt sports is wrong. If the tens of thousands of North Dakotans who participate illegally now haven’t attempted to corrupt a basketball game or a football game, I believe the chances of it happening once it’s legalized becomes even less likely,” said Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo.

The bill doesn’t include gambling on college sports after the University System expressed concerns.

Other lawmakers said they are worried it would lead to gambling addiction across the state.

